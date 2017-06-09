Macron confirms third French victim in London attack

Collina said her son had been enticed to try to go to Syria by a “fantasy that was transmitted by internet” in which he thought he could “live according to pure Islam”, but that he did not mention wanting to fight there.

He told a security guard he was “going to be a terrorist”. “From his face, from his look, I could see there was a radicalization, as you say”. The three suspects who were driving then left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market, killing seven and leaving 48 injured. Police shot and killed all three.

London police said Zaghba, 22, was an Italian national of Moroccan descent who had been living in the east of the capital. May said she wants to take a tougher line with internet providers and social media businesses that allow extremist material on their sites. Zaghba’s Italian citizenship prevented such an expulsion, Italian daily Repubblica said.

But an Italian prosecutor said Zaghba, who had a Moroccan father and an Italian mother, had been stopped at Bologna airport in 2016 on suspicion of being on his way to Syria, and told police he wanted to be a terrorist. Italian officials said suspicions about him were shared with British authorities and his name was listed in the Europe-wide intelligence-sharing system. He was also stopped at London’s Stansted airport in January, but let go. Although he did not say anything particular, I felt it in his voice. I always said there were disgusting things that they didn’t show him.

“As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life”, they said in a statement.

Collina said that she spoke with him two days before the London Bridge attacks and now realises that “it was a goodbye call”. “He hung around with the wrong people”, she said. They worked in the same restaurant: Kentucky Fried Chicken in London’s East Ham area. Amid this, the biggest question that now has arisen is how much information should be available on the Internet? “It’s something that has no sense, for any religion, or any ideology”, she said, choking back tears and calling her son’s actions a “deviation of terror”.

British security and law enforcement officials are investigating Butt as the potential ringleader of the cell, according to a security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the ongoing details. Several people had alerted police to Butt’s extremist views in the past two years.

Security has dominated the campaign ahead of Thursday’s general election, which was called by May on April 18 when her Conservative Party held a commanding lead over rivals Labour.

PRESSURE was mounting on the Government and the security services last night following claims that Italian authorities had warned the United Kingdom about the third London Bridge attacker. He did not identify the victim, but British police said the next of kin of 45-year-old Xavier Thomas were informed.

Lord Carlile, the former Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, said: “We should have turned him away”.

The French national’s body was found in the Thames river, London Metropolitan Police said. She was struck by the attackers’ van and died in her fiance’s arms.

The Spanish government and the siblings of Ignacio Echeverria, a 39-year-old banker, also received confirmation Wednesday that he was one of the eight people killed.

In the Saturday night rampage, the attackers first drove a rented van into a crowd and then jumped out and randomly stabbed people they encountered. The 21-year-old worked as a nanny in London and had previously been described as missing since Saturday night.

“The third man arrested, at the residential address in Ilford – aged 29 – was also arrested suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts (contrary Section 5 Terrorism Act 2006)”. Company officials said they had no evidence that either of the other attackers worked at any of the franchises. All others who had been arrested have been released without facing charges.