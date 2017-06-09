Macron’s party seen winning strong parliamentary majority: Opinionway poll

Macron’s party is likely to win between 370 and 400 seats, according to a poll published Thursday by OpinionWay and Orpi for business daily Les Echos and Radio Classique.

France’s overseas voters have already overwhelmingly backed Macron, with LREM winning 10 of the 11 seats set aside for the country’s 1.3 million expatriates.

The same poll forecast the centrist party that Macron launched in April 2016 was on course to win 397-427 out of 577 seats in the lower house of parliament, one of the biggest majorities in almost fifty years.

The conservative Republicans and their allies are predicted to win between 120 and 150 seats.

The far-right National Front of recently defeated presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was predicted to return between eight to 18 lawmakers.

Turnout in the first round is estimated to be 54 percent. In France’s last legislative elections, in 2012, turnout in the first round stood at 57.22 percent.

France will vote this weekend (yes again), this time to elect its legislative assembly, with polls suggest the party of new President Emmanuel Macron will win a landslide and secure a mandate to liberalize the nation’s highly-regulated labor market and supercharge the European Union.

France will go beyond its initial global commitments to combat climate change following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of last year’s Paris accord, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. He said they would lay out climate changes for the next five years and also seek to show where France will exceed its previous commitments.