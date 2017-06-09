Madrid officially bans ‘manspreading’ on public transit

Madrid’s transport authorities are taking a stand against seated male selfishness with a campaign to tackle the social scourge that is manspreading.

The Spanish capital has become the latest city to launch a public awareness campaign asking male riders to keep their legs to themselves when sitting on the subway.

Not sure exactly what manspreading entails?

The council also pointed out that other antisocial behaviour was being targeted in the new notices, including putting feet on seats and listening to loud music on headphones.

Their petition, which has more than 11,500 signatures, says: “All public transport has stickers explaining that room needs to be made for pregnant women, people with buggies, older people and those with disabilities, but there’s something that affects all of us practically every time we use public transport: manspreading”.

“It’s to remind transport users to maintain civic responsibility and respect the personal space of everyone on board”, the EMT asserted in a statement about the information icon that discourages manspreading and that depicts a red stick figure with his legs spread next to a big red X.

Similar anti-manspreading campaigns are also underway in cities around the world. MTA Rules of Conduct prohibit passengers taking up more than one seat when doing so “would interfere or tend to interfere with the operation of the Authority’s transit system or the comfort of other passengers”.

It is not a question of bad education, but that just as women have [been taught] to sit with our legs close together (as if we had to hold something between our knees) men have transmitted an idea of hierarchy and territoriality, as if the space belonged to them.

Meanwhile, Seattle likens the posture to that of a sprawled octopus. Well when men do this in busy places like on public transit services, they take up an unnecessary amount of space.