Mahrez, Sandro on Chelsea’s wishlist

Well, Mahrez clearly wants out at Leicester this summer and Chelsea need a new winger, but if the Foxes are determined about their asking price then Antonio Conte may feel that he could get better value elsewhere, with Juventus said to want nearer to £45m for the versatile Alex Sandro.

Mahrez was Leicester’s player of the year as they won the Premier League in 2016.

His stock has fallen this year after a disappointing campaign, but there’s still bound to be plenty of interest in his services.

Chelsea’s head coach Antoine Conte also wants to bring Brazilian Sandro to the club this summer.

Arsenal will not sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City unless the team fail to keep either Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil at the Emirates.

The move for Mahrez, who has requested for transfer to Leicester, is aimed to provide a greater cover for Belgian Eden Hazard who will miss the start of the next season because of an injured ankle, according to telegraph.co.uk on Wednesday.

The injury is likely to keep the 26-year-old out for up to three months and he is nearly certain to miss the start of the season.

Arsenal have been tipped to renew their interest in Mahrez after Arsene Wenger was quoted by the Independent as saying last week that he was keen in the attacker and hinted he could submit a formal bid this summer.

Last week, Metro reported that Sandro would be ideal for manager Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system at Chelsea and looks ready to take on the challenges of playing in the Premier League.