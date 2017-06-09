Malaysia Airlines A330 returns to Melbourne after bomb threat

Ambrose said about a half-dozen passengers stopped the man as he ran back toward the rear of the plane and restrained him with seat belts.

“Malaysia Airlines would like to stress that at no point was the aircraft hijacked”, the airline said on a statement on Thursday.

A Malaysia Airlines plane has been forced to make an emergency landing at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit and started making threats.

Security personnel board flight MH128 after it returned to Melbourne.

Malaysia Airlines said in a statement the incident would be investigated by the airline and by airport authorities.

All passengers safely disembarked from the plane.

While a woman named Vanessa whose boyfriend Andrew was on the flight told Australian radio station 3AW he was the first to confront him after he intimated cabin crew. “We want to be very careful not to be driving people away from getting the care they need”. “It could have been worse”.

Police superintendent Tony Langdon said the flight crew also played a part in tackling the man.

Malaysia Airlines has suffered two major airline disasters in recent years.

Marks was arrested yesterday after causing a bomb scare on board MAS flight MH128 which was flying from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur. This January, authorities called off a search for the jet.

The airline has struggled to recover from the twin tragedies, having to cut staff and restructure its business as passenger numbers fell.

A Malaysia Airlines flight was grounded on Wednesday night following a security incident in which a passenger claimed he was carrying a bomb and tried to gain entry to the cockpit, the airline and police said.

Australian police said Marks had just been released from psychiatric care and boarded the plane hours later.

Mr Ashton said the man was being interviewed by Victorian and federal police, and he was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

Melbourne airport said inbound and outbound flights had been affected and advised passengers to check with their airlines.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 reported that a number of flights had been diverted while the incident was being dealt with, but that the airport is now operating as normal.