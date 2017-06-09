Man arrested in raid in connection with London attack

British police on Tuesday named the third of the jihadis who killed seven people in a knife and van attack in London, and an Italian investigative source said he had been flagged to Britain as a potential risk after moving to England past year.

His body was recovered near Limehouse, downstream of London Bridge, on Tuesday evening by specialist officers from the Metropolitan Police marine unit.

The trio drove a van from London Bridge into pedestrians then got out and began stabbing people in an attack that left seven people dead and 48 injured.

People near the scene of the recent attack observe a minute’s silence in tribute to the victims of the attack at London Bridge and Borough Market, in central London, Britain June 6, 2017.

Police said that after three deadly attacks in three months they could hardly keep tabs on 3,000 people on the terror watch-list and 20,000 who have been on the intelligence radar in the past.

The French national’s body was found in the Thames river, London Metropolitan Police said.

Security has become a key issue in the run-up to Thursday’s general election. Police shot and killed all three. Witness accounts suggested Thomas might have been thrown into the river, police said.

Public anger has grown at how the men were able to carry out an attack despite alarms being raised to the authorities, particularly after police revealed the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was also known to intelligence services.

Zaghba was stopped at Bologna’s airport trying to fly to Turkey in March a year ago over concerns he was intending to travel on to Syria, according to reports.

And in an interview with the Sun newspaper, May said she would consider extending to 28 days the length of time police can hold people they suspect to be terrorists for questioning. Subsequently, two of the attackers would be identified as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

Last night’s activity follows the detention of a 30-year-old man as detectives raided an address in Ilford in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Xavier was in London for the weekend with his girlfriend”.

He was not charged, but local police monitored him carefully and said they had tipped off Britain when he subsequently moved to London. All three have been claimed by the Islamic State group.

Police identified the second attacker as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, also known as Rachid Elkhdar, who claimed to have both Moroccan and Libyan roots and worked as a pastry chef in Ireland, where he had lived in the past five years as well the east London suburb of Dagenham.

Butt, 27, embraced radical Islam during his time in London and was once filmed in a documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door“.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday announced that she is willing to weaken fundamental rights in order to make it easier for authorities to detain suspected militants even when authorities did not have sufficient evidence to prosecute them.

“We had discussions about religion, about Wahhabism and Salafism, but there was never anything about jihad”, said Mrs Collina.

“We are so proud of Kirsty’s fearless actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life”, they added.