Man charged with battery in racially charged incident at Starbucks

A now viral video shows 23-year-old William Boucher inside of a Starbucks calling the black patrons “slaves“, reports ABC7.

The incident began about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Starbuck in the Loop neighborhood, when the man became enraged when some coffee spilled on his light-colored suit, reported WLS-TV.

Starbucks employees said the suspect has been a problem customer in the past, but has never been violent.

“We have absolutely no tolerance for this type of behavior in our stores, and are grateful to the partners (employees) and customers who stepped in to help until officers arrived”, an employee said in an emailed statement to CNN. He then spits on that 30-year-old man as well as a 34-year-old woman, according to police.

Video of part of the incident shows a white man spitting at a black man, telling him his children are “disposable vermin” and calling a second black man a slave.

When another man approached Boucher, he allegedly punched a 59-year-old who immediately fell to the ground.

The 59-year-old man he’s seen punching was treated at a nearby hospital for an eye injury.

Boucher has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, police said.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

Things nearly broke into a fight after the man was seen on video spitting on a black man, but a bystander got in the way.

It is at that point that bystanders take down Boucher and hold him down until the police come to arrest him. One bystander stood between Boucher and the man as the two appeared to try to fight. He then walked outside onto the street.

“Get on all fours right now”, he said. Boucher yells, “Do not walk off on two legs!”