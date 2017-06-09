Man kicked by cops in critical with burns

A New Jersey mayor and his city’s police union are clashing publically over whether a newly released video shows quick-thinking police officers or an example of police brutality. As the investigation continues, Hudson County’s prosecutor said Thursday it is important for the full investigation to run its course.

Fulop said multiple officers were involved in the chase, including supervisors as well as new officers, and numerous protocols may have been violated. But the driver kept going.

Officials said Pinkston crashed into a utility pole, causing Feliz’s vehicle to erupt into flames. It’s apparently this driver who can be seen in the video (watch the graphic video in the player above).

Video footage shows him rolling on the footpath after climbing out of the auto, his shirt on fire.

It remains unclear why officers attacked the injured man to begin with, but reports state that the victim being kicked in the video is not, in fact, the man police had been chasing.

More officers appear to join in, dragging the victim into the road and kicking him repeatedly. The suspect drove right into a utility pole, injuring a man who was in another vehicle.

Prosecutors said cops believe the man engulfed in flames in the horror footage was an innocent driver, not Pinkston.

The video, obtained by ABC station WABC in NY, shows Jersey City officers approaching the man who had been actively on fire after the crash, then kicking and dragging him in the process.

“As it should be, this entire incident is being fully investigated“, Carmine Disbrow, president of the Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association, told reporters in a statement.

In the video, they move in on Feliz – who is on fire! – and kick him once he’s extinguished his burning clothes, dragging him into the street and arresting him.

“Taking swift action isn’t always elegant, but this video clearly shows that the officers acted quickly to extinguish the flames, and pull this man out of harm’s way“, he told PIX11 in a statement on Wednesday.

“They didn’t help him, they just started kicking him and grabbing him”, Roberto said.

Suarez said after the crash, Feliz-Rodriguez was taken to the Burn Center at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, where he was listed as being in stable condition as of Thursday night.

“Oh, no, no”, said a witness, clearly distressed.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Pinkston has been charged with aggravated assault and eluding police.

“Where appropriate, there could, and probably would be criminal charges”, Mayor Steven Fulop said.

“I am asking the community to withhold any judgement until the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor concludes its investigation”, Suarez said. “I was able to speak to him and know that we are here, and I know he’s gonna be OK”, said Angeanette Munoz, the mother of Feliz’s 6-year-old son.