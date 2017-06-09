Manchester bomber’s brother released without charge

Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi met with members of an ISIS unit in Libya linked to the November 2015 terrorist attack that killed 130 victims and wounded hundreds more, a new report states.

The suspect is a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act, police wrote in a tweet.

According to Sky News broadcaster, Salman’s brother Ismail Abedi, 23, was arrested on May 23.

He is the 17th person to be arrested in connection with the May 22 attack at the Manchester Arena.

Earlier on Friday, police evacuated a part of Rusholme after discovering a auto that “may be significant to the investigation“.

12 men are still in custody for questioning.

FURTHER arrests have been made as police continue their investigations into the Manchester Arena blast.

CCTV images have been released showing Abedi hauling a blue suitcase in the days leading up to the bombing.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said they were unable to confirm or deny Abedi’s contact with the terror group as it was an ongoing investigation.

The singer visited some of her injured fans still being treated at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Over the weekend a 23-year-old man was released without charge.