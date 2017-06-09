Manchester City complete deal to sign goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica

It has cost City 40 million euros ($45 million) for the privilege.

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica. He also exhibited reasonable skills with the ball is being seen as a reason why Guardiola was attracted to him. A disappointing first season in charge saw his search for silverware come up short.

EDERSON MORAES has signed for Manchester City in a world record £35m deal. “I already had that skill to play outside the box”.

Ederson will join up with Guardiola’s squad at the start of next month ahead of the side’s pre-season tour of America.

Ederson will sign a six-year contract with the deal set to be completed on July 1 when the transfer window officially opens.

‘Manchester City has an fantastic squad. “He is young, has all the qualities you could want as a top-class goalkeeper and he’ll fit in really well to our squad”.

As for Ederson, he is delighted to be moving to City, as he told the club’s official website: “I like everything about Manchester City“.

Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas and Willy Caballero have all been released, while Joe Hart, Eliaquim Mangala, Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony and even Kelechi Iheanacho are among those still under contract, but likely to be sold. Ederson and Silva were briefly teammates at Benfica. The grounds are always full and the stadiums are nice. After displacing Júlio César in goal, the 23-year-old put in a series of impressive displays to help the club to the Primeira Liga title last season.

It is a problem largely of Guardiola’s making, after he jettisoned long-serving number one Joe Hart at the start of last season, with the England worldwide joining Torino on loan after Claudio Bravo swapped Barcelona for Manchester. He’s putting in place a young team for the future. They are also reported to be making moves for a sensational transfer of Alexis Sanchez from fellow Premier League giants Arsenal in addition to six other signings that may cost the club almost 300 million pounds.