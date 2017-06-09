Manchester United given £87m Andrea Belotti price

Very interested in bringing Alvaro Morata back to Italy, it appears that AC Milan have now moved onto Andrea Belotti instead, with reports of a €70m bid being rejected by Torino.

The 23-year-old Italian scored a career high 23 goals in Serie A last season for Torino and is expected to leave the Olimpico Stadium this summer.

Manchester United are now chasing the forward after losing Zlatan Ibrahimovic to injury and after Antoine Griezmann’s transfer fell through with Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban.

Torino president Urbano Cairo insists that he will not sell Manchester United target Andrea Belotti for any less than his £87m release clause.

“I’m not thinking about selling Belotti”, he said to Gazzetta dello Sport.

But despite all these close links, the club has issued several statements saying their star man is not for sale as they intend to keep him.

“Belotti is my player, we only renewed his contract recently”.

“After that, there’s a release clause that would force me to sell him, providing someone came in with €100m from overseas”.

Belotti has a release clause in his contract worth €100million, but that clause is only valid to clubs outside of Italy.

“If a club were to come to us with a big offer, we would have to consider it”. This hefty fee is not applicable for Milan and they are likely to land the player for a lower fee than non-Italian clubs. But of course, if any of the clubs are willing to splash the cash, then Torino would have no choice than to let him go.