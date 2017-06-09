Manchester United not expected to renew Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract

The 35-year-old had an option for a second season at United – following his influential first campaign in English football – but a cruciate ligament has finished his career at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic saw his season cut short after falling awkwardly on his knee during Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final clash with Anderlecht.

Manchester United are expected to confirm that talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not been offered a new contract when they publish their list of retained and released players on Friday morning. However, his agent, Mino Raiola, has said his client would prefer to find another team in Europe if his time at United is brought to an end.

It was certainly fun having one of the best players of the era knocking around for a season, and even better that Ibra chipped in with as many goals as he did.

With Ibrahimovic’s current one-year deal expiring, United are understood to have the option of exercising a 12-month extension.

Having been brought in on a big money one-year-deal the retired Sweden worldwide was never going to be at Old Trafford for the long haul, although fans would have more thank likely wanted to see more than just one year from the self-proclaimed King.

The Daily Mirror are reporting that United have issued a £60million take-it-or-leave-it offer for Morata after Madrid turned down an opening bid of £54.7million.