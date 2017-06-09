May backs Khan as Trump continues attacks

Khan himself said Trump that should not be allowed to come to London until he revoked his proposed ban on travellers from six predominantly Muslim countries.

Trump mocked Khan’s comment on Sunday, suggesting in a tweet that the mayor was downplaying the attacks.

Meanwhile, the united states conference of mayors, which represents 1,400 communities of more than 30,000 people, issued a statement of solidarity.

NY mayor Bill de Blasio also took to Twitter to defend Mr Khan saying he “is doing an extraordinary job supporting Londoners in a time of pain”.

Trump on Saturday tweeted a renewed call for courts to approve his executive order banning travel to the US from six Muslim-majority nations after the incident.

Trump also found himself in hot water over his tough-talking tweets defending his ban on travelers from several Muslim countries, which is now stalled in the federal courts. “We have constant attacks going on not just there but across the globe”.

In response Trump challenged Khan to an IQ test during an interview on ITV. Officials said assailants used a vehicle to plow into pedestrians on London Bridge and then drove to Borough Market, where people were attacked with knives.

Among the president’s barrage of tweets have been two pointed messages directed at Khan.

During the White House briefing Monday, a reporter asked deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if the president went after Khan because he’s Muslim. “Honestly I’ve got better and more important things to focus on”.

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in an attack near London Bridge on Saturday night.

Khan says that London residents should expect to see an intensified police presence in the wake of the attacks.

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio said Khan was “doing an extraordinary job supporting Londoners in a time of pain”.

Khan, a member of the Labour Party, took office in May 2016.

Mr Khan’s spokesperson had described the first round of presidential tweets as “ill-informed” – and said they had deliberately taken the mayor’s remarks out of context.

In one of a series of tweets on Monday morning, Trump bashed London Mayor Sadiq Khan for “pathetic excuse”, saying the mayor had to “think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement”. “MSM [mainstream media] is working hard to sell it!”

Politicians in the United Kingdom have called on Mrs May to withdraw the invitation for Mr Trump’s state visit later this year.

“When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate”.

On Monday, opponents of Trump’s travel ban lashed out based on this tweet from the president: “People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”