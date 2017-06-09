May forms unity government after losing majority in United Kingdom vote

The poll is a far cry from a majority of 60 for the Conservatives projected when the snap election was called.

Now her future is in doubt, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calling for her to step down, and commentators predicting a leadership challenge.

The Prime Minister called what she thought would be a Brexit-focused election, but the issue was quickly overshadowed by security as two deadly terror attacks, in Manchester and London, struck during the campaign period. “Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

But that gamble did not paid off, as concerns about social programs and security issues replaced Brexit as the main talking points in the United Kingdom.

With almost two-thirds of the seats counted, the results appeared to be generally bearing out an exit poll that predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 seats in Parliament, down from 330, while the Labour Party was projected to win 266, up from 229. Labour is projected to rise to 266 seats from 232 seats.

In 2010, the Conservatives formed a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats, the first for a; coalition since Churchill’s government during the Second World War. Investors worry a minority Conservative government would be weaker in Brexit talks, scheduled to begin June 19.

European Union (EU) Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Gunther Oettinger speaks during a press conference on May 30, 2017 at the EU Commission headquarter in Brussels.

The prime minister is now under pressure to stand down after squandering a 10 seat majority in Parliament.

Unexpectedly faced with the prospect of dealing with now-shaky British leadership, perplexed European Union leaders sought to make sense of the drama but also made clear that while Britain might be accorded time to regroup, it should not expect an extension of the two-year deadline for the Brexit talks to end.

The outcome was a significant political embarrassment for May, who called for an early election in April based on polls that showed the Conservatives would increase their majority and give her more clout in hard talks with the European Union on terms for exiting the political and economic alliance. “We have less than two years to negotiate the exit.so we should not waste any time now”.

In a Twitter post he wrote: “Yet another own goal, after Cameron now May, will make already complex negotiations even more complicated”.

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall faced humiliation in Boston & Skegness, where he came in a distant third, and the eurosceptic party lost its only Westminster seat in Clacton. Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, said the results were “a disaster for Theresa May“, the BBC reports.

Surprised by the U-turn, one former co-worker, Tony Smith, said last month that May must have “taken her time out and gone away to think about it” before making the decision. “What the new set-up means for #Brexit we will have to wait and see“, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a tweet.

The losses complicate the SNP’s plans to push for a new referendum on Scottish independence as Britain prepares to leave the EU.

As the June 8 poll ended in a hung parliament, with no party holding an absolute majority in the House of Commons, Mrs May pledged to offer “stability” if the Tories end up as the largest party with the most votes.