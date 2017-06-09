May’s Authority in Brexit Talks Destroyed After Losing Majority Parliament

Voter Rachel Sheard, who was casting her ballot near the site of Saturday’s attack in London, said the election had not gone as expected. However, according to the BBC, May has no intention of resigning. In terms of seats and popular vote, the Conservative lead over Labour this time was cut in half.

The result appeared certain to plunge the United Kingdom into another period of political uncertainty, with formal Brexit talks due to start in 10 day’s time.

And as of 2 PM Korea time, more than 6_ of the combined 650 seats have been declared. “We can do that if we get the Brexit negotiations right”, she said in one of her final speeches.

Corbyn’s Labor Party trails with 250 seats or 38.5%. Theresa May and the Conservative Party have been dealt a huge blow in Britain’s election, with the party losing its majority in Parliament after early predictions that it would gain as many as 80 seats.

Corbyn also held on to his seat at Islington North in north London with a decisive margin and won over 40,086 votes, which he described as an “incredible” result and seemed to indicate his intent to form a minority government.

“We need a government that can act”, EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

The British prime minister was cruising along two months ago with a solid majority in Parliament and several years to run on her party’s mandate. The exit poll predicts that May will win only 314.

Instead, she risked an ignominious exit after just 11 months in the post, which would be the shortest tenure of any prime minister for nearly a century.

“Whatever happens, Theresa May is toast“, said Nigel Farage, former leader of the anti-EU party UKIP.

Sterling fell almost two per cent against the dollar on the back of the exit poll, as investors questioned who was now going to control the Brexit process.

Senior Conservatives were quick to say exit polls had been wrong in the past.

In the late stages of the campaign, Britain was hit by two Islamist militant attacks in less than two weeks that killed 30 people in Manchester and London, temporarily shifting the focus onto security issues.

If Brussels had come round to the prospect of an unyielding two-year Brexit negotiation under May – grating in its parochialism maybe, but at least grown-up – they now face the nightmare prospect of a new partner across the table or a weakened May beholden to her backbenchers and a small retinue of Northern Irish MPs.

“This election is a rejection of May and hard Brexit”. During his three decades on Labour’s leftist fringe, Corbyn consistently opposed European integration and denounced the EU as a corporate, capitalist body.

It was a stunning rebuke of Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May and an astonishing outcome for her left-wing Labour Party rival, Jeremy Corbyn. “The 1974 comparison is spot on”, said one Conservative minister. In one of many striking moments, the party lost the seat of Canterbury for the first time in a century.

The pro-EU, center-left Liberal Democrats were having a mixed night.

High-profile casualties of a night of shock defeats included Liberal Democrat former leader and ex-deputy prime minister Nick Clegg in Sheffield Hallam, SNP former first minister Alex Salmond in Banff & Buchan and the SNP’s leader in Westminster Angus Robertson in Moray. But former business minister Vince Cable won his back, and party leader Tim Farron held on.

In domestic policy, Labour proposes raising taxes for the richest 5 percent of Britons, scrapping university tuition fees, investing 250 billion pounds ($315 billion) in infrastructure plans and re-nationalising the railways and postal service. The polls suggested voters liked what they saw.

“As we prepare for government, we have already changed the debate and given people hope”, he said.

Despite the shocking results, Mrs May called for a “period of stability” as she was returned as the Conservative MP for Maidenhead with 37,718 votes in the early hours of the morning. The campaign had played out differently in Scotland than elsewhere, with the SNP’s drive for a second independence referendum the main faultline.

Polls suggest Labour has narrowed the Conservatives’ lead.