May’s UK election gamble backfires as Tories lose majority

After falling sharply on an exit poll released when polls closed at 2100 GMT, which indicated Britain was set for a hung parliament, the pound had steadied a little in Asian trading.

If no deals can be made and a minority government fails it could lead to yet another election being called. With nearly all votes counted, Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party is set to win 319 MP seats, which is short of the 326 needed for an overall majority.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has urged Prime Minister Theresa May to resign.

With 643 out of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 315 seats.

In North Devon and Torridge and West Devon, the Conservatives held onto their seats.

The other big winners were Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) MPs.

When is the deadline for forming a government?

And the terror attacks in London and Manchester shone a light on May’s record during six years as interior minister came under scrutiny, particularly whether cuts to police numbers could be blamed for the failure to stop the assailants.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly be representative of all of the people of this country”.

“She ran a pretty awful campaign”, added Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry as the results rolled in, saying she should “consider her position”.

Her opponents also took issue with her refusal to take part in a televised debate with other party leaders.

“If. the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”, she added, Reuters reported.

But while the Tories topped 42 per cent of the vote share in 2017 for the first time since 1987 they were mathematically unable to get a majority.

SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it had been a disappointing night for her party, while Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said Sturgeon should take the prospect of a new independence referendum off the table.

If the poll is proved correct, a resurgent Labour will end up with 266 seats, the Liberal Democrats with 14 and the SNP on 34.

The earliest the United Kingdom could hold a General Election would be the Autumn.

George Osborne, chancellor under the David Cameron government until last summer, was also calling for May’s resignation, saying the prime minister’s manifesto was a “total disaster and must go down now as one of the worst in history by a governing party”.

At the time, polls showed her center-right party leading Labour by more than 20 points, with extremely high favorability ratings of about 50 percent for May.

Theresa May’s team called an election ostensibly to cement support for her leadership as well as for her vision of Brexit.

Against the euro, the pound fell to as far as 88.60 pence, its weakest since the US election results on November 9.

Predictions of Conservative success became more modest as the party’s campaign faltered following a series of missteps.

Although Brexit was supposed to be front-and-center during the campaign – the Conservatives advocating for a so-called “hard Brexit”, with Britain severing almost all ties with the European Union, and Labour for a “soft” one – the subject scarcely featured in debate.

May called the election back in April in a bid to strengthen the Tories majority in parliament to help smooth the path for her Brexit plans. “What this result suggests, if it holds, is that there will be some instability and it will be hard for the British government to negotiate on Brexit”.

Most likely – but not necessarily.