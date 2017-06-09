May’s United Kingdom election gamble backfires as Tories lose majority

With her Conservative party’s overall majority whittled away to nothing, a resurgent Labour party making unexpected gains and upcoming Brexit negotiations thrown into uncertainty, Thursday’s general election threw up no end of surprises, and not just for the Prime Minister.

Snap elections in the United Kingdom have cost the Conservative government its majority and raised more questions than answers among Britain’s worldwide counterparts. Can she survive as prime minister?

May spent the early hours of Friday talking terms with the DUP, who have 10 seats and will work with May on a vote-by-vote basis known as “confidence and supply”.

He says the election was not a referendum on Brexit and that he fully expected the process to continue, but that results could make negotiations more hard.

With most of the vote accounted for, analysts predict that May’s Conservatives will fall around 8 seats short of the 326 needed to make an outright majority in the U.K.’s 650-seat House of Commons.

As leader of the ruling party, provided she doesn’t step down immediately then Theresa May will remain in Downing Street for now and be given the first opportunity to form a government.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged her to resign, but she said her party would “ensure” stability in the UK.

With no clear victor emerging from Thursday’s election, a wounded May signalled she would fight on.

As a former Labour activist, looking at last night’s dramatic election night in Britain through a “tribal” Labour lens, it was a thoroughly splendid night because any bad election result for the Tories is a cause for celebration.

The shock result, and the prospect that the European Union will now be negotiating with a shaky British government, cast dark clouds over the Brexit negotiations just 10 days before they are due to start.

While the Tories’ fell from 331 seats, and a majority of five, to under 320, Labour gained around 30 seats.

Steven Fielding, a professor of politics at the University of Nottingham, said Britain had seen an election “in which the personal authority of a party leader has disappeared in an unprecedented way”.

“The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate”.

One is for the Conservative Party, which won the most seats, to operate as a minority government, requiring the support of small parties to vote policies through. I think the standard, the most common interpretation now, is that the result probably makes it more necessary for the [British] government to take into consideration a wider range of views that would include a rather more cooperative set of negotiating aims.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka of the Czech Republic told Czech Television that “now it will be necessary to wait for who will form a government and what this government will bring to negotiations over Brexit”, Reuters reports. “And a number of Conservative MPs are already privately saying that her position is untenable”, he told the BBC.

“So I can’t see them holding together”.

And yet despite her poor campaign, she was still expected to win comfortably.

Another potential loser in the campaign will be the Scottish National Party, which has been pushing for a second referendum on Scottish independence. However, they’re likely to find it hard to enter into coalition with a smaller party like the Liberal Democrats, who are fundamentally opposed to Brexit. Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, said the results were “a disaster for Theresa May”, the BBC reports.

A hung parliament would be significant because it means that multiple parties have to hammer out a coalition government.

Ahead of the election Corbyn offered United Kingdom voters the most left-wing, big government policy agenda for almost 40 years-and crucially an end to seven years of Conservative “austerity” policies and campaigning on promises to push for better funding for health and education.

As the shock projection raised questions about how Britain will advance with its plan to leave the European Union, the pound sank by nearly 2 percent against the euro before steadying at around 1.5 percent down on the day.

The Conservatives, as the largest party, have the best chance of achieving this, especially with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party, a natural ally.