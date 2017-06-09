May stands over calling election as Corbyn is heckled on nuclear stance

The current poll results, says The Independent, put Jeremy Corbyn nearly neck and neck with Theresa May, with the Conservatives sitting at a mere three-point difference. That marked a break from the Conservative pledge under former Prime Minister David Cameron in a 2015 election campaign not to raise income tax, national insurance contributions or VAT.

Mrs May has refused to debate Mr Corbyn directly, and so the BBC’s Question Time featured the two leaders consecutively, with the Prime Minister going first.

This, he said, showed similarities to his own campaign which took on the high powered and financed campaign of the Clinton political dynasty with its connections to banking and party apparatchiks.

May defended her failure to set out additional details, even though the policy is blamed for reducing the Conservatives’ lead in the polls in the past fortnight. May could cobble together a shaky coalition by attracting some support from UKIP and the Liberals, but with the Brexit plan needing to be approved in the next few months, her margin for error is extremely small.

“We are not doing deals, we are not doing coalitions, we are not doing any of these things”, Mr Corbyn said on Thursday.

On April 18, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced her decision to hold an early parliamentary election on June 8 to overcome divisions in the parliament and succeed in negotiations with the European Union on Brexit. “I had the balls to call an election”, she retorted at one point, using distinctly unparliamentary language.

She warned of the risk of voters backing Labour and allowing Mr Corbyn to form a minority government with the support of the SNP. We’re not in the business of punishing people for getting on.

The prime minister did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, who said they regretted Trump’s decision and insisted that the accord can not be renegotiated.

“We’ve been open about that, and I’ve also been open that there will be some hard choices to be made in addressing those various challenges”.

In a hard moment, she was challenged by a woman who struggled to hold back tears as she described waiting for more than a year for counselling on the state-run National Health Service.

The Prime Minister promised further investment and a new Mental Health Act to end workplace discrimination.

In another key exchange, Mrs May said she didn’t know whether North Korea receives funding from the UK’s foreign aid budget.

May said she spoke to Trump by phone “and told him that the UK believes in the Paris agreement and that we didn’t want the United States to leave the Paris agreement”. “On the contrary we want people to keep more of their earnings”, Fallon told the newspaper.

She added she would continue to work for a Labour party that “once again can deserve your confidence”.