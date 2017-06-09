May urged to ‘consider position’ after snap election gamble backfires

Former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg was the first major politician to fall, losing his Sheffield Hallam seat to Labour rival Jared O’Mara. Talks with European Union leaders are due to start in less than two weeks and those meetings may now need to be delayed, further eroding the time that Britain has to clinch a deal before it leaves the bloc in March 2019.

The value of the British pound tumbled 1.6%, to $1.27, immediately after the exit poll results came out.

Labour was heading for 260 seats, the Liberal Democrats for 14, the Scottish National Party 34, Plaid Cymru three and Greens one, according to the PA analysis.

“Even if she manages to get just enough seats it will be seen as a failure and she may indeed be under pressure to resign as leader quite quickly”, said Paula Surridge, senior lecturer at the University of Bristol. Labour has said it would try to form a minority government and Corbyn has refused to discuss forming a coalition after June 8.

The results confounded those who said the opposition Labour Party’s left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was electorally toxic.

Meanwhile, Labour – which had been written off by critics as all but unelectable – surged to 261 seats, up 29 from its tally in the 2015 election. It drew strong support from young people, who appeared to have turned out to vote in bigger-than-expected numbers. May has called the snap election a year early, aiming for a bigger majority to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiations.

“This is a very bad moment for the Conservative Party, and we need to take stock”, Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry said.

In the 2015 election, Amber Rudd won the Hastings and Rye seat in southern England by nearly 5,000 votes.

“The country needs a period of stability and whatever the results are the Conservative Party will ensure we fulfil our duty in ensuring that stability so that we can all, as one country, go forward together”, she said.

Many predicted May would soon be gone.

George Osborne, the former finance minister who stepped down at the election, told ITV that the results were “catastrophic” for his party.

He declared: “Politics has changed”.

A jubilant Mr Corbyn hailed the results and called for Mrs May to step down and “make way for a government that is truly representative of this country”.

That result saw the SDLP’s Mark Durkan lose a seat his party had held since founder John Hume was elected in 1983.

As incumbent, May has the right to make the first attempt to form a coalition, though her tough stance on Brexit is likely to make finding a suitable partner hard.

He is committed to heeding the results of Britain’s European Union membership referendum a year ago in which 52% voted Leave against 48% in favour of Remain.

And Ukip leader Paul Nuttall fell on his sword after just six months in the job, after slumping to a distant third place in Skegness & Boston on a woeful night for the Eurosceptic party, which shed swathes of voters to Labour and Conservatives. They are absolutely spitting.’ As for the Cabinet, there is no uniform view on whether May should go or not.

She is regarded as having performed well during the campaign, which was marred by deadly attacks in Manchester and London. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded. The vote was supposed to be dominated by Britain’s pending departure from the European Union, but voters are anxiously aware of the threat the country faces from global terrorism following attacks in London and Manchester.

The Conservatives have always been strong on defence and security, and they have sought to exploit Corbyn’s anti-nuclear stance and his alleged past support for Irish paramilitaries.

Eight people were killed Saturday near London Bridge when three men drove a van into pedestrians then randomly stabbed revelers in an area filled with bars and restaurants. Ben Gummer, who co-wrote the Conservative manifesto and was tipped to become Brexit secretary after the election, lost his seat in Ipswich, eastern England.

“I think it’s pretty clear who won this election”, he said at Labour’s headquarters in central London.