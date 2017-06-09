“Mr. Comey, do you believe you would have been fired if Hillary Clinton had become president?” Sen. “Calling for the appointment of special counsel would be brutally unfair and would send the message there’s something there”, Comey said.

John McCain is blaming his convoluted line of questioning at Thursday’s James Comey testimony on his decision to stay up late the night before to watch a baseball game. Was he arguing that Comey should publicly exonerate President Trump before the Russian Federation investigation is finished? I think I did what I had to do.

I’ll admit that I was – and am – as lost as Comey appeared to be as to what McCain was driving at.

Three months later, with no warning, Comey was summarily dismissed. Comey knew the whole thing could come down to his word against the president’s, and he wanted the memos to serve as proof of his version of events. “That is a very big deal”.

Comey had a bit of trouble following the Senator’s question and noted that his investigation of Hillary was completed and that is why he made his announcement about its outcome in that case.

McClatchy published the entire exchange, which began with this comment from McCain, in which he conflated Comey with President Donald Trump at one point. Comey called those “lies, plain and simple”. As a nod to that column, managing editor Harry Alexander said, Franzi called it “the Fat”.

Just before 3 p.m. Washington time, McCain pushed out a press release explaining his seeming fatigue during his time to ask questions.

Echoing the sentiment shared by us all, Comey then replied simply by saying, “I’m a little confused”. Trump’s inner circle is such a sieve that full transcripts surely would have leaked by now.

CNN host Brooke Baldwin asked Mook about former FBI director James Comey’s claim on Thursday that Barack Obama’s Attorney General, Loretta Lynch, asked him to label their FBI investigation into Clinton’s private email server as a “matter”, not an “investigation”. That’s a pretty easy choice.

For more than two hours it seemed as if Republicans and Democrats were watching separate hearings.

But several of his questions confused viewers, and seemingly Comey himself, and occasionally became incoherent. “We’re not – at least when I left, when I was sacked on May the 9th, it was still an open active investigation to understand the Russian efforts and whether any Americans worked with them”. “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games”, the Arizona Republican said in a statement.

As perhaps should have been expected, the most important takeaway from Comey’s testimony may be what he didn’t say.

He declined, for example, to answer a question about Vnesheconombank (VEB), a Russian government-owned development bank linked to President Vladimir Putin. It was a freakish argument from McCain, who appeared annoyed with Comey.