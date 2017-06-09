McDermott staying at Creighton, not taking opening at Ohio State

According to USA TODAY Sports’ salary database, McDermott was making $1,153,488 at Creighton in the 2014 calendar year.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott has been offered the head coaching job at Ohio State.

You would think that a school with the sport’s stature as Ohio State would be too much for McDermott to turn down. That’s an offer you simply can’t refuse.

McDermott said he looks forward to many more great years in Omaha.

Creighton later confirmed McDermott’s status with the school.

“I chose to at least listen to what they had to say”, he said Thursday.

In doing so, McDermott tweeted the following statement in regards to the aforementioned reports.

ESPN first reported McDermott met with Ohio State officials and was offered the job, which opened Monday when Thad Matta resigned. Prior arriving at Creighton, McDermot also coached Northern Iowa to three NCAA tournament bids and spent four seasons at Iowa State.

McDermott is the second-winningest coach in CU history, compiling a 166-82 (.669) record during his seven seasons.

“I have been privileged to be the Athletic Director at Creighton University for the past 23 years, and in those years we have had only two men’s basketball coaches”, said Creighton Director of Athletics Bruce Rasmussen.

With McDermott and Xavier Musketeers coach Chris Mack both essentially pulling their names off the table, it’s now a wonder where OSU will turn.