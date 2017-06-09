Mercedes will hold firm on driver equality

However, he is backing five-time Canadian GP race victor Lewis Hamilton and two-time podium finisher Valtteri Bottas to help make the difference.

Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack, Montmelo Spain – 13/05/17 – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel after the qualifying session.

Wolff admits that Ferrari is now favourites for the championship in 2017, which he says is painful to say, but there are still a good number of races to turn their own fortune around.

“Historic success doesn’t translate into current performance”, said Toto Wolff, the head of motorsport at Mercedes. You do not have to expect that, looking at the timing chart, the two Mercedes will be at the top.

To some extent, Hamilton’s prospect of winning his fourth world championship this season is now in the hands of Vettel. But the British driver now concedes 25 points to Vettel, four-time world champion, and has a less reliable auto than the German Ferrari.

“It’s painful, but we are not the favourites for this year’s Championship“, Wolff told the team’s official website.

The problem, according to Wolff, is getting everyone firing on the same cylinder, something Ferrari’s been able to do all season long. “We have to work collectively as a team more than ever before to beat the Ferraris in the constructors’ (championship)”.

While the Ferrari is cruising, the inconsistent Mercedes is struggling to find the right balance between front and rear axle.

Wolff added: “Everybody at the factories is working absolutely flat out to assess the current difficulties we are facing – to define our objectives, work with the data we have and then come up with the right solutions”.

“Some of these fixes will be short term, others may take longer“.

Although Mercedes has failed to finish races due to reliability issues or accidents and scored fewer points than it did in Monaco two weeks ago, it has rarely been as far off the pace as it was around the streets of the principality. It is a demanding track made up of high-speed straights and tight corners, where drivers slam on the brakes for almost 20 percent of the race.

“It could be a tough race for us because of the layout”, said Wolff.

6 – Hamilton needs one more pole position to equal Michael Schumacher as the driver with the most in Canada (six) and one more win to make it his most successful circuit (currently five wins).