Lionel Messi is set to end speculation surrounding his future by penning a new deal with Barcelona that will include an astonishing €400 million release clause, according to reports in Spain. Both team trophies and individual awards, which include 4 Champions League and 5 times best player of the world, would be any player’s dream.

“He is one of the most privileged, gifted athletes of all time”, Guardiola told Catalunya Radio.

The Argentina captain has been at Barcelona since he was 13.

It will mean making sure the quality of supporting players for Messi is consistently high, as is the service into the him. Barca finished second in LaLiga in the 2016/17 campaign, surrendering their crown to arch rivals Real Madrid, and were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Juventus.

According to Sport, the Argentine superstar has even invited the club’s physiotherapists, masseurs and doctors but couldn’t find room for Enrique.

“Barcelona have not gone anywhere, they’re still there”, Guardiola said.

“I am very happy that the club has chosen Valverde as head coach”.

The couple also said they do not want any material gifts from any of their guests who attend the Rosario wedding, who have been urged to make a donation the Leo Messi Foundation instead. He is a sensible person and he knows a lot about football.