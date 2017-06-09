Mexico, DiCaprio, Slim team up to help endangered porpoise

Endangered porpoises have new allies on their side as earlier this week, Leonardo DiCaprio signed an agreement together with the Mexican president to try and protect and save vaquitas, the most endangered marine mammal in the world.

The vaquita is the world’s smallest porpoise, and lives only in the Gulf of California.

‘This action is a critical step towards ensuring that the Gulf of California continues to be both vibrant and productive, especially for species like the critically endangered vaquita’.

This handout photo released by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and taken on February 1992 in Santa Clara Gulf, Sonora, Mexico shows a comparison between “Vaquita Marina” (bottom) (Phocoena sinus) and Totoaba fish (top) (Totoaba macdonaldi) apparently dead after having been caught by fishermen in their nets.

“Mexico understands its responsibility as one of the countries with greatest biodiversity”, said Peña Nieto in a statement after the signing.

The animals are often caught in large gillnets used to catch a critically endangered species of fish called the totoaba, whose swim bladders are prized on the black market in parts of Asia.

‘Mexico’s government is making a major effort, doing what should have been done decades ago to save the Vaquita Marina, ‘ he said in one of the tweets.

The plan is backed by DiCaprio’s foundation and that of Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim. One kilogram (2.5 pounds) of the bladder can fetch thousands of dollars, making it hard for the Mexican government to curtail totoaba fishing, even though this fish is also critically endangered, according to its IUCN listing.

– Implementing and enforcing limited entry and exit points throughout the region for all fishing through certified inspectors.

A almost extinct porpoise might have more of a chance thanks to actor and environmental advocate Leonardo DiCaprio, who took to Instagram and Twitter to get help from the Mexican government.

The foundations believe the fishing rules and tighter enforcement should help protect threatened ecosystems across the entire gulf.

The agreement is undeniably a momentous event and organisations such as the Mexican environmental group Pronatura Noroeste, World Wildlife Fund, Sea Shepherd and the Marisla Foundation has expressed their utmost support for the initiative. Executive director Gustavo Danemann said his organization is “encouraged by this recent announcement which signals a renewed sense of hope that we can turn things around for the vaquita”.