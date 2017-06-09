Michael Fassbender wanted for Dark Universe

“We know we’re going to do ‘Frankenstein, ‘ ‘Bride of Frankenstein, ‘ ‘Dracula, ‘ ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon, ‘ ‘Phantom of the Opera, ‘ ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame, ‘ ‘Invisible Man, ‘” Kurtzman told Fandom.

As for which A-listers the “Transformers” alum fancies seeing in the roles?

And which other actors would he like to bring into the fold? “I’d love to bring Michael Fassbender in, I’d love to bring Jennifer Lawrence in, I’d love to see Charlize Theron in there, Angelina Jolie…”

Following The Mummy will be Bride of Frankenstein, which is set to be directed Beauty and The Beast helmer Bill Condon, written by David Koepp and star Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s monster. He stated that it’s possible to explore characters within those films and see if they can expand and unveil deeper mythologies that are related to the monsters. The most prominent come midway through the film, when Cruise’s character, Nick Morton, first enters the Prodigium headquarters in London. It’s also a little odd because even though Bride of Frankenstein is incredible, the titular character plays a minor (but memorable) role in the overall plot.

Look for The Bride of Frankenstein February 14, 2019. This is a character who has truly withstood the test of time and endured, even with very little attention in her own movie, because the reality is that the Bride of Frankenstein is mysterious and her objective in being created was to serve another man.

Not all people are thrilled about having The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame included in the world of monster movies.

So, in an ironic twist befitting a classic monster movie, the Dark Universe will morph into another superhero franchise – thus becoming the creature it was trying to not become.

People are more familiar with the musical version, not the novel version and Universal has that problem to deal with.

Characters within those stories? And while at least four more monster movie reboots have already been planned, Universal has announced two new monsters to be added to the roster – as well as one familiar name that will be coming back.