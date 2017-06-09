The papers are related to two of Flynn’s businesses and also include personal documents, according to a person close to the former security adviser. Earlier this month, it was reported that federal grand jury subpoenas have been issued for associates of one of Flynn’s companies, Flynn Intel Group.

The panel, headed by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., issued four subpoenas relating to the actual Russian Federation investigation, both The Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported.

James Comey, the former FBI director who was sacked by President Trump last month, is expected to tell a Senate committee that the president asked him to back off the investigation into Mike Flynn, a source told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Comey reportedly has notes of a February 14 encounter with Trump in which he says the president urged him to back off the FBI investigation of Flynn.

Schiff swatted back at Trump on Twitter with a reference to the president’s acknowledgment to NBC that he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” when he fired Comey on May 9. He called the investigation a “rush to judgment”.

A senior committee aide said any subpoenas related to unmasking were not part of the Russian Federation probe run by Conaway and Schiff. Trump has denied any wrongdoing. All of the subpoenas were signed by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), had approved three subpoenas without their knowledge.

Flynn also declined the Senate intelligence committee’s request for an interview, and on May 22 rejected their subpoena for documents, citing the Fifth Amendment constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

The House intelligence committee has issued a subpoena for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“He now lives within himself, which is a risky place for Donald Trump to be”, a source told CNN. “So this notion, “I am Trump, I am American, America First, and I’m going to get out of it” – that won’t happen”.

Meanwhile, former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey has been talking with Mueller about his intention to testify publicly – possibly as early as next week- before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his communications with the president. Last week the focus of the campaign against Trump’s supposed “softness” toward Russian Federation shifted to Jared Kushner, his closest White House adviser and son-in law. Unmasking-or disclosing the identity of a US citizen inadvertently caught up in surveillance-is created to be used in instances where there’s a compelling reason to disclose an American citizen’s identity. But authorized US officials can request that the names be revealed to them – a process known as “unmasking” – if knowing the name is necessary to understand the intelligence.

He resigned less than a month into Trump’s term over questions about whether he had made contact with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. It also issued subpoenas seeking records from Flynn’s businesses. But this tweet comes as the media continues to report on contacts between Russian Federation and Trump associates, including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, one of Trump’s most trusted advisers.

Democrats say Comey’s dismissal was aimed at hindering the FBI’s Russian Federation investigation, which has since been taken over by a special counsel, Robert Mueller, himself a former FBI director. Andrew Weissmann had been head of the criminal division’s fraud section since 2015.