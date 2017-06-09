Michelle Carter’s Defense Ask Judge To Dismiss Case

Carter was playing a “sick game of life and death”, prosecutors said.

On Thursday, when the prosecution rested its case in Carter’s MA trial on involuntary manslaughter charges, the final witness revealed a series of disturbing text messages the state claims prove she pushed Conrad Roy III to take his life in July 2014 by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup truck.

Carter faces an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to Roy’s death.

When Roy suggested they should be like Romeo and Juliet, the lovers who killed themselves in the Shakespeare play, Carter said she didn’t want them to die, Cataldo said.

The defense claimed the commonwealth failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Roy would not have taken his own life if not for Carter’s intervention.

Before resting its case, the prosecution said Carter pressured Roy in June and July of 2014, with Roy writing in one message, “How was your day?” and Carter responding, “When are you doing it?”

Still, court session will go on, but there is a very chance that Carter will be behind the bar, for mentally pressurized a person to some degree that the person killed himself.

Prosecutors said Carter pushed him over the edge and convinced him to commit suicide by badgering him with text and phone calls.

“I’m trying to do the best to dig you out – you’re not aware of that, are you?” the defense lawyer asked, referring to a text message sent by Carter.

On Thursday, while cross-examining the medical examiner who performed Roy’s autopsy, he pointed out that his manner of death was listed as “suicide”.

“You can’t think about it, you just have to do it”.

“You need to do it, Conrad”.

Prosecutors spent the week presenting phone records between Carter and Roy, including text messages that talk about when Roy should kill himself and how.

Another message to her friend, Alexandra Eitheir, stated: “I was on the phone talking to him when he killed himself”.

In one text to a friend, Ms Carter wrote: “Sam, [the victim’s] death is my fault like honestly I could have stopped him I was on the phone with him and he got out of the [truck] because it was working and he got scared and I f****** told him to get back in Sam because I knew he would do it all over again the next day and I couldnt have him live the way he was living anymore I couldnt do it I wouldnt let him”.

She also testified that after her son’s death, she received text messages from Carter expressing sympathy but not mentioning any prior knowledge about suicide plans.

“Are you going to do it today?”

The case is being heard without a jury.

Several key witnesses have been scheduled to take the stand over the next few days, including a controversial psychiatrist and Carter’s parents. She called police later when she noticed her son’s truck missing.