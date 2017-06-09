Michelle Obama to Talk Empowerment at Apple Conference

While the event was closed to the press, the techies in attendance made sure to live stream the event on Periscope and took to Twitter to share some of what Obama had to say.

Obama, who was giving a speech at WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference, in San Jose, Calif., urged the audience to make room for women in the technology sector.

The former first lady, accomplished lawyer and humanitarian touched on the business implications of excluding women – who are often heads of household spending – from decision-making.

“I’m a woman in technology, so she’s inspiring in that sense”, Leila Navon said.

Cook announced the surprise visit Monday at the end of his keynote address to the crowd in San Jose.

The conversation with Obama and Jackson began at 9 a.m. PT. She said that while her husband was president, they weren’t able to see much of the world except from freight elevators, backs of kitchens and through blinds.

“Too many of us want to be big influencers … but we don’t want to confront our own families on stuff [we] care about”, she said.

She added that the U.S. is “not out of the clear”, as it and other developed nations continue to grapple with issues such as wage inequality and birth control.

She then went on to chat about gender equality in the industry and the enormous capabilities of women, saying, “That’s where I look to the fellas at the room and say ‘Are you ready?” When a photo of Mrs. Obama during her White House days was flashed on the screen, Michelle used the opportunity to reflect on racial issues. “Just 50 years ago there was segregation and deep racism and 50 years later the first black president is standing there”, she said admiring the photograph.

Michelle Obama said that building a trustworthy, diverse staff is not only important for politicians – it’s also key for entrepreneurs. “If you do that, we’ll be good”.

“If you want to know what I was thinking every state dinner: ‘Don’t fall, girl don’t fall”. “Are you ready for that?”

She encouraged developers to think about their “higher purpose” at a time when she said “committed problem solvers” are needed more than ever.