Microsoft is shutting down Docs.com

And on December 15, Microsoft will pull the plug, making Docs.com and the content hosted on the service completely inaccessible. That issue does not appear to be related to the closing of the site but does make you wonder if it started the process of Microsoft reevaluating the service.

Not long ago, Docs.com made headlines after it was discovered that content on that site was easily discoverable via the search feature on the site which exposed sensitive content under the right scenario.

Docs.com is a file sharing service from Microsoft that lets you publish and share content from Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Sway, and Minecraft world, as well as PDF documents. As soon as your data has been transferred there, your Docs.com experience will change to read-only and links to your documents and files will redirect to the new location on OneDrive. Microsoft originally introduced Docs.com as part of a collaboration with Facebook in 2010.

The sunset roadmap is quite aggressive as you can no longer create new accounts and starting August 1st, you will not be able to publish or edit content.

SlideShare “represents the ideal platform for publishing your Word, PowerPoint, and PDF content with its audience of 70 million professionals, and vast content library”, wrote Microsoft, in a message posted to users on the Microsoft Office website.

“For custom sharing, OneDrive offers additional tools, permission settings and security to help share and protect your data and content”, said Microsoft in its note. Microsoft Docs was a project to try to get Facebook users to use Microsoft’s Office Web Apps.

In a detailed post, Microsoft has mentioned all the instructions needed for transferring files and content from Docs.com to OneDrive and/or OneDrive for Business. If you have an existing Docs.com account, you will still be able to view or download your existing content.

After December 15, Docs.com will no longer be available. Links you’ve shared with others will stop working after May 15, 2018.