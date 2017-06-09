Microsoft’s new Surface Pen now available for preorder

This new Surface Pen is now available for pre-order from Microsoft Store, grab it before the shipping date starts slipping further. Then again, the Pencil only comes in white. It’s unclear why this is so, but if you want a Burgundy, Cobalt Blue, or Black Surface Pen, you’re gonna have to wait a little while.

The updated Pen features an impressive 4096 pressure levels. But unlike those other devices, the new Surface Pen was not available for preorder until today.

That being said, Microsoft is touting the accessory as being more than just your standard stylus. The new pen speeds are times two of the speed of the previous version. It can also handle tilting, which lets users share like they would with a pencil.

The fifth generation of the portable computer series comes with predominantly internal changes, while still bearing a strong resemblance to its predecessor, the Surface Pro 4, on the outside.

Just like Microsoft, it seems Apple is enabling this faster Apple Pencil thanks to its display technology. Apple has beat that, though, with its faster 20ms latency, which will no doubt pair well with the company’s new faster “ProMotion” 120Hz display refresh rate. It also supports tilt now, so that you can shade sketches and create thicker lines as you would with a real pencil.