Microsoft to acquire security firm Hexadite to strengthen its threat detection services

In a blog post announcing the acquisition, Hexadite Vice President of Marketing Nathan Burke said Microsoft’s purchase of the company is “validation of all the team has done to create something truly incredible in the market”. While the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, TechCrunch reported that the deal was pegged at $100 million.

The idea is to expand Microsoft’s existing security portfolio with an infusion of new technology based around new innovations in areas like AI and machine learning. Following the close of the deal and after a period of integration, Hexadite will be fully absorbed into Microsoft as part of the Windows and Devices Group, the statement said. With Hexadite the WDATP, which according to Microsoft is now protecting 2 million Windows 10 devices, will include security automated remediation.

Security has never been more challenging as attacks have become more advanced and targeted.

Hexadite, headquartered in Boston with an R&D center in Israel, supplies technology in order to automate responses to cyber attacks.

The acquisition buzz began around the end of May, when the Israeli business news website Calcalist wrote that Microsoft had finalized the deal, citing “market sources”. The price shouldn’t be much of an issue, considering the growing security requirement. By doing this, it prevents those teams from being overwhelmed by the smaller items.

It claims that its software can reduce the time it takes to respond to a security threat by 95 per cent. It’s broadly estimated that data breaches can cost between $12 and $17 million per incident, costing millions in lost productivity.

Founded in 2014, Hexadite connects to existing cybersecurity detection systems to analyze threats automatically, using artificial intelligence (AI), and it helps companies identify and address cyberattacks swiftly when they happen. The company is betting big on security and is offering hardening services on almost all of its products for the enterprise.