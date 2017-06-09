Milos Raonic falls, Djokovic and others advance at French Open

Whether that person is Novak Djokovic was hard to say after another win that mixed waywardness with brilliance on Sunday evening. Nadal, en route to a possible 10th Roland Garros championship, has been almost invincible in the tournament so far, breezing through the first four rounds without dropping a set.

Thiem will face either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas for a place in the semifinals.

Carreno Busta then came up with one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, outlasting sixth-ranked Milos Raonic in five sets 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-7 (6) 6-4 8-6. So far he has lost just 20 games – a record only bettered by the 19 he lost in 2012.

The left-hander destroyed compatriot Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-1 6-2 6-2 in just 111 minutes to reach his 31st grand slam quarter-final and 11th in Paris. Both of those were here, against Robin Soderling in 2009 and Djokovic two years ago. They were still playing their fourth-round match when Nadal finished his in less than 2 hours. He is hitting the ball with as much venomous top-spin as he has done in a long while and he is without question the most unsafe player remaining in the draw. “That’s the only important thing for me, no?”

“When I got injured, my only hope was that I would get a second chance so I can play some of my best tennis again”, said Martic.

Four women’s singles third round encounters still need to be played, including Czech second seed Karolina Pliskova against Germany’s Carina Witthoeft and Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina versus Poland’s Magda Linette.

“That seems to be the world that we have to live in these days, which is not much fun for anyone”.

Despite the concerns, Nadal gave no indication he will avoid the third major championship of the year.

“I still can’t believe that I’m sitting here”. ‘You have to let players breathe a little.

Carreno Busta: “Why he save match points?”

“It’s tough to accept these kind of things, but it’s happening very often today and [it] is hard to change that for the moment”. “I enjoyed. I suffer, but I enjoyed”.

Rafael Nadal is well-known as a sporting person during interviews but even a person like him took a dig at the umpire during the post-match conference which speaks volumes about his disgust. The rallies were very long. So for sure I think I (can beat him). Of course it will be hard because Rafa is the best player on the surface in history. The only players who skipped the event did so for other reasons, such as injuries or for preparation for future events. We will see on Tuesday. He’s (also) a really good friend. I can’t really understand.

The short odds are that it will be a special occasion for Busta but not a match that will change his career.

According to reports on social media, one so-called fan had told her to ” f*** off back to Venezuela”.