Mobile will offer Apple’s latest iPad Pro starting next week

One of the major introductions was the refreshed MacBook Pro.

Earlier this week, Apple held its annual WWDC event and offered its vision on where it was taking its OSs for its various devices. The 2017 MacBook has the dimensions as its predecessor – it weighs around 920 grams and measures 0.52 inches in thickness. The company is offering four standard configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and two variants of the 15-inch model.

It will use an Intel Iris Graphics 640/Graphics 650 processor replacing the Intel Iris Graphics 540/ Graphics 550 processor in the 2016 MacBook Pro.

Along with upgrading the processors, Apple has also upgraded the MacBook Pro’s graphic hardware. According to benchmarking scores taken from several Geekbench 4 results, the new 15-inch MacBook Pro that is configured with the latest i7 processor clocked in at 2.90GHz (it’s the i7-7820HQ chip for those that are wondering) obtained an average single-core and multi-core scores of 4,632 and 15,747 respectively. Besides, Apple has even embedded the solid state drive in the new MacBook Pro models for providing faster approach. Besides, the model is also integrated with Intel HD Graphics 630, 2GB Radeon Pro 555 and four Thunderbolts 3 with touch bar.

With the price of the new MacBook Pro lineup remaining unchanged, future consumers will be pleased to know that there is some consolation for making a purchase of these new machines. The firm also announced new products like the HomePod, iMac Pro, and its 10.5-inch iPad Pro. We have multiple 13-inch MacBook Pro models, including a new $1,299 option that is a better deal than the MacBook Air. This means that the 2017 MacBook Pro is 13 percent faster than the 2016 MacBook Pro in single core tests and 19.7 percent faster in multi-core tests. Hopefully, when newer models are inbound featuring Intel’s 8th generation processors, we might get to see MacBook Pro models getting capped at 32GB RAM.

Touch Bar: Strangely enough, unlike the 2016 MacBook Pro, the MacBook Pro now available in the stores does not have a touch bar.