Moderate drinking can lead to decline in brain power

In essence, “the more people drank, the smaller their hippocampus”, said Anya Topiwala, a psychiatry professor at University of Oxford.

Therefore, the team made a decision to investigate whether or not there is a link between moderate alcohol consumption and brain changes by analyzing 30 years worth of data (collected between 1985 and 2015) on 550 healthy men and women who took part in the Whitehall II Study.

According to them, even so-called “social drinkers” showed signs of cognitive decline over the 30 years follow-up.

There was no evidence, Topiwala said, that lighter amounts of drinking “protected” the brain, compared with abstinence. Through these, the researchers were able to analyze the volunteers’ brain functions.

In Ireland, the weekly alcohol consumption guidelines are up to 11 standard drinks in a week for women up to 17 standard drinks in a week for men. A bottle of wine contains about seven standard drinks, or units.

But what came as a surprise was the test results of the light and moderate drinkers.

How much alcohol is safe to drink is perhaps the most recurrently posed question. A unit is about 10 milliliters (mL) of pure alcohol. So, a pint of beer or a large glass of wine is two units, not one. It should always be kept in mind that alcohol is one of the main drivers of cognitive decline, and even quantities considered benign can have a significant effect.

The decision to hone in the recommended limits was made due to links made between alcohol consumption and cancer. Heavy drinkers are at the highest risk of brain damage, but moderate drinkers are not safe from danger either.

So, for those of you who hit the bar after work every day, think twice, at least for your brain.

“And we found no support for a protective effect of light consumption on brain structure”, they added. They also periodically performed memory tests on the participants. Toward the end of the study, a brain MRI was done on the subjects. Twenty three were excluded because of incomplete or poor quality imaging data or gross structural abnormality (such as a brain cyst) or incomplete alcohol use, sociodemographic, health, or cognitive data. Any damage in this part of the brain can cause disorientation and memory loss, and lead to conditions such as amnesia, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The effect of 14-to-21 units of alcohol on the hippocampus was clearly shown by imaging technology.

They discovered that people who drank moderately-14 to 21 units of alcohol per week-were three times as likely to have deterioration in the right side of their hippocampus than those who abstained from alcohol. Furthermore, higher drinking levels were associated with a faster decline in lexical fluency. The test gives people a minute to name as many words as they can, beginning with a particular letter.

Alcohol consumption has been linked with a wide range of health conditions, but at moderate levels – between 9 and 18 units – it has always been considered harmless (see video below for guidance about units).