Morata emerges as ‘number one summer target’ for Man Utd

Manchester United are confident of completing a deal in signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in the summer transfer window.

Although Real Madrid have enjoyed unparallelled success in the Champions League – clinching unprecedented back-to-back titles on Saturday for a record 12th crown – United have roared past the Spanish giants in the commercial stakes. However, it is believed that Real manager Zinedine Zidane wants to continue with Keylor Navas as the club’s first choice keeper next season.

“Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role”. It was a great season, but he wants to play more.

“I can only tell you what I read in the papers, I know nothing else, I like Italy, but I am happy here”.

Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world’s most valuable football team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday. The player will make a clear and definitive decision in the next few days.

It’s claimed Real Madrid are willing to let Morata go, but he won’t be cheap.

Manchester United’s interest in Morata is likely to be complicated by Madrid’s long-term interest in the club’s Spanish goalkeeper, David de Gea, with Torino’s Andrea Belotti an alternative target for the Premier League club.

It’s unlikely a final decision on Morata’s future will be made much before the transfer window opens, but with United now looking to replace the outgoing Zlatan Ibrahimovic before August, it seems their search has become even more hard as another possible target looks set to stay put this summer.