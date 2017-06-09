More than 130 Imams refuse to perform funeral prayers for London attackers

More than 130 Muslim religious leaders condemned the attack and refuse to perform the traditional Islamic prayers at the terrorists’ funerals.

Condemning the attack which claimed the lives of seven people and injured 47 others, the group said the actions of the perpetrators was “indefensible” and they did not deserve the ritual that is normally performed for every Muslim, regardless of their deeds.

The Muslim Council of Britain, the UK’s largest Muslim umbrella body, has issued a letter condemning the recent attacks in London and Manchester and calling on British imams to refuse to perform funeral rites for the perpetrators.

Referring to the killings as “cold-blooded murders”, the statement outlined the position of Islamic religious leaders regarding Muslims who are considering acts of terror as a means to gain access to a religious heaven. “We seek to clarify that their reprehensible actions have neither legitimacy nor our sympathy”, the statement added.

On Saturday, three attackers rammed a auto into pedestrians on London Bridge, then exited and ran into nearby Borough Market, stabbing people.

Metropolitan Police have named two of the three attackers shot dead by officers following the terrorist attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday.

“London stands in defiance against this cowardly attack on our city, our people, out values and our way of life”, he told the crowd. The group of religious leaders have urged others to join them in declining to pray for the dead killers.

Such “ruthless violence” is never acceptable, the declaration read, but especially during Ramadan, when Muslims around the world are focused on “prayer, charity and the cultivation of good character”.

In London, the attackers wore fake suicide bomb belts – in an effort to make sure that they would be killed, officials said, according to CNN.

In a public statement, the imams said their pain at the suffering of the victims and their families led them to take this momentuous decision.

The Prime Minister also said there should be “embarrassing conversations” about Muslim communities in the United Kingdom that have failed to integrate, but did not specify further detail, despite of many Muslim leaders condemning the attacks.

In a statement he read out on behalf of Muslim communities, Mr Chishty said: “It is the Islamic duty of every Muslim to be loyal to the country in which they live”.

“The Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community strongly holds to the belief that Islam advocates “Love for all, hatred for none” and therefore we will continue to march forward with this message”.