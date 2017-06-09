More upbeat, the ECB signals end to rate cuts

The ECB kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, with the main refinancing rate left unchanged at 0%, the rate on bank overnight deposits kept at -0.40%, while the rate on the marginal lending facility, or emergency overnight borrowing rate for banks, stayed at 0.25%.

The ECB said that it expects policy rates to remain “at present levels” for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases.

The ECB has confirmed that it will continue its asset purchase program until the end of December this year – and further still, if necessary.

European Central Bank president Mario Draghi argues wages – which he dubs the “linchpin” of price growth – are not rising fast enough to drive inflation. The pound was steady Thursday as traders awaited the outcome – it was down 0.3 percent at $1.2929. In April, it reached 1,9%, returning to 1,4% in May. The ECB chief said nothing had substantially changed with regards to the outlook for underlying inflation, adding that the path remains low and flat. “Therefore, a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed”.

Regarding inflation forecasts, estimates were cut for the next few years, with Draghi explaining that it was mainly due to oil prices. The ECB also pointed out that asset purchases can be increased further, in terms of size or duration, if financial conditions become inconsistent. Meanwhile, the Euro zone economy is expected to grow 1.9% in 2017. It is also charging banks negative interest of 0.4 percent on excess cash parked at the ECB.

That is now predicted to average 1.5% this year, before falling to 1.3% in 2018 and 1.6% in 2019. Although this reflects a sign of confidence in the Eurozone, it’s kind of problematic for the European Central Bank who’s been fighting deflation for many years.

The meeting of the ECB’s governing council was dedicated above all to slight corrections to their communication, explaining that the risks for growth are now “broadly balanced” and no longer tilted to the downside. And remember, price stability-as defined by the inflation target-is the ECB’s sole policy mandate.

Evidence is piling up that growth in the eurozone has kicked into a higher gear and the region is recovering from the Great Recession and the ensuing crisis over high debt that pushed some eurozone countries, notably Greece, to the brink of bankruptcy.

“The economic expansion [seen in the eurozone so far in 2017] has yet to translate into stronger inflation dynamics”, Draghi said during a set of prepared remarks. It pays for the purchases with newly created money.

But that brighter view of the future also assumes the stimulus continues.

An issue that the European Central Bank is paying increasing attention to is the development of the labor market and the lacking recovery in salaries.

Nonetheless, the ECB President, Mario-Draghi made clear Frankfurt will maintain interest rate policy in a quantitative easing mode, with ultra-low interest rates.

“The UK stock market would prefer a Tory victory as the party is more in favour of free market economics than Labour”, said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets.