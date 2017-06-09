Moscow says ‘zero’ proof Russian hackers involved in Qatar crisis

Al-Jazeera – the Doha-based channel which has been highly critical of the Saudi royal family – has also been a thorn in their side.

Thani also allegedly noted the importance of Iran as a regional power – an apparent dig at attempts by Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and President Trump to isolate Iran during last month’s summit in Riyadh.

The White House says that Trump told the emir that all countries in the region need to cooperate to prevent terrorist financing and stop the spread of extremist ideology.

Separately, the Pentagon thanked Qatar for hosting the largest U.S. air force base in the Middle East.

Al-Udeid, located in the Qatari desert, is home to some 10,000 USA troops and is a crucial hub in the fight against Islamic State group extremists in Syria and Iraq.

The three Gulf states announced the closure of transport ties with Qatar and gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries.

Bob Corker, the Republican head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, appeared stunned when informed by journalists about Trump’s tweets on Qatar.

“Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia’s principled position in favor of settling crises by political and diplomatic means, through dialogue”, the Kremlin said in a summary of Putin’s conversation with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“In this respect, we appreciate Qatar’s constructive stance”, he said.

In this photo released by Emirates News Agency, WAM, the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, right, is received by UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to hold talks about Qatar, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have revoked the licences of Qatar Airways and ordered its offices to close.

Qataris were part and parcel of Gulf Arab society “and I think the issue is Iran would like to take advantage of this”.

When avoiding Saudi Arabia, their massive – and only – neighbour, Qatar’s planes are having to take more indirect routes, leading to longer flight times.

Asked about the impact of the measures against Qatar, he underscored that Qatar could survive “forever”, saying, “We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy”.

It’s a strategy shared by other Persian Gulf countries seeking to win United States support-including Saudi Arabia.

“There’s proof that Qatar is combatting terrorism”.

The biggest Middle East oil and container ports banned all vessels sailing to and from Qatar from using their facilities amid a diplomatic crisis gripping the world’s main energy-exporting region, thus disrupting trade in commodities from crude oil to metals and food, said a report.

Riyadh and its allies accuse Qatar of supporting extremist groups and of serving the interests of regional arch-rival Iran, claims Doha has strongly rejected. While there are “real risks” in provoking Saudi Arabia and the UAE, given the history of border skirmishes in the Gulf, “what’s more likely is the continued isolation of Qatar and sustained pressure by Saudi and UAE”, he said.