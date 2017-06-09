Murray faces Wawrinka in French Open semifinals

“He put me in a hard situation, so it’s up to me to avoid being put in uncomfortable situations”. He deserved to win, he was definitely the better player today.

So probably if I would not be playing a quarterfinal of a Grand Slam, I would probably not have these kind of nightmare issues..

“I have never had any issues with him before”, Murray said.

“I think he can trouble Nadal“. I won in Barcelona and Madrid and I lost to him in Rome.

Murray made the semi-finals for the fifth time with a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 win over Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori.

If he gets through that he would come up against world number one Andy Murray or 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka in Sunday’s final.

The big question Wednesday at Roland Garros: Was Djokovic as underwhelming as Rafael Nadal was dominant?

Jelena Ostapenko beat No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3; No. 3 Simona Halep beat No. 2 Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

“Rafa” has now only dropped 22 games across his five matches while spending a mere 8 hours on court across the first week and a half.

She only needed one, winning with a crosscourt forehand victor. The Romanian wasted four set points but evened the match on her next opportunity in the tiebreaker after saving a match point. Previously, it hadn’t happened since 1968 (French Open).

“Obviously he didn’t want to give me too much information when the tournament started”.

No man has ever beaten Djokovic and Nadal back-to-back and won a grand slam, and even if Thiem were to get past the Spaniard, he would still have to defeat either former champion Stan Wawrinka or three-time grand slam victor Andy Murray in the final.

DOMINIC THIEM, the world No. 7, on what it took to defeat 12-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic to reach his second French Open semi-finals.

On his status as tournament favourite, Nadal added: “I’d like to thank all those who say that I’m a favourite, but I’m on the court”.

In the semi-finals, Thiem will face fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal, who had an easy passage into the last four stage.

Lendl has reunited with Murray for the first tournament since the Australian Open having watched his charge’s struggles from afar. But Nadal, eyeing an unprecented 10th title at Roland Garros, still holds all the aces.

He trails Murray 10-7 overall but has a full tank of gas. And Thiem then took the second set 6-3. Djokovic entered the day having won all five previous matches – and 11 of 12 sets – against Thiem, including in the French Open semi-finals a year ago.”It’s awesome”, Thiem said.

The Djokovic-Thiem victor will face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

Earlier, Nadal defeated fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta, who withdrew with abdominal pain after 51 minutes of play. It was not immediately clear what was wrong with Carreno Busta.

Djokovic lets off some frustration in his match with Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros.

“Anyone can win matches when they are playing well”.