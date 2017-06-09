Murray must up game to defeat Wawrinka in Paris

“I have never seen anyone get a warning after they have missed the ball toss”. Murray isn’t coming off his best match of the tournament, but he still managed to win 45 percent of his return points and broke seven times. “I think my serve got a little bit bad today, missing too many first serves”. Hopefully I can take advantage of that and find solutions to beat him. I think he’s probably a bit less confident, a bit more hesitant. “It was just today it was just odd how it came about”.

The problem for Murray, who saw off eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-1 on Wednesday, is that the man standing in his way is Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion.

Remarkably, Nishikori was unable to recall the match at all on Monday despite the win being one of the biggest of his career.

Nishikori twice fell a break behind with poor service games in the third set only to hit straight back each time, infuriating Murray, who served for the set at 6-5.

In wind Murray double-faulted to lose serve in the third game and Nishikori pinged a forehand victor past him to move 5-2 ahead before serving out the set.

Still, given there were major concerns about Murray’s form ahead of this tournament, the top seed will be delighted with the steady improvements he’s made at Roland Garros.

The Austrian finished on his second match point.

Murray’s clash with Wawrinka is a repeat of the 2016 semi-final in Paris, which the Brit won in four sets. Jelena Ostapenko was serving for the second set in her match against Caroline Woznacki after the Dane clinched the opener 6-4.

The world No. 1 in men’s singles now has a chance to reach the finals yet again. While he has three Grand Slam titles to his name, he is yet to win at Roland Garros. He’s great player. Very smart tennis player.

Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open.

The seventh seed pair shocked third seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5 6-3 in the semifinals. Nadal said. “I only care that I am in the semifinals”.

On the clay courts of Paris, determined the semifinalists of the 116th version of the Open championship of France. Wawrinka is still yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament.

“For sure, no one expected Djokovic [to lose] 6-love in the third set”, he added.

But the second seed steadied the ship to go through 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Djokovic and Thiem were locked in a punishing battle of defence from the outset before Djokovic ground out a 4-2 lead. Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta playing the role of gate-crasher having knocked out fifth seed Milos Raonic. At least they’ll get to play.

He will take a 2-11 losing record against Wawrinka into his match with the Swiss star.

Shortly before play is supposed to start, the temperature is 57 degrees F (14 degrees Celsius).

The Swiss will face either Andy Murray or Marin Cilic in Friday’s semifinals.

The underdog called for a trainer at the end of the first set and left the court for treatment as Nadal tried to keep warm in brisk conditions on his courtside chair.