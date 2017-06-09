Murray, Nadal eye French Open final spot

Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova reached the women’s semifinals.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was sensationally knocked out of Roland Garros after he lost in straight sets to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Andy Murray refuses to compare his own success to that of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as he chases his fourth grand slam title at the French Open.

Coach Ivan Lendl talks to Britain ” s Andy Murray during a training session. I think Stan had played really well. Hard question. So far when I have beaten a top guy, I have always played a way worse match the following day.

He is the only man this year to have defeated Nadal on clay with his last-eight win in Rome offsetting losses in the final in Barcelona and Madrid. Before that, he bowed out in the third round at both Monte Carlo and Madrid. “I played one of my best clay-court matches a year ago to get the win against him”.

Wawrinka, Nadal and Murray in the semi-finals means it is only the third time that three men over the age of 30 years have made it to this stage.

“At the same way, what’s make me more impressed, I don’t think right now that this is going to stop on 10”.

Ahead of the match, Murray said: “Sometimes you just have to do what you have to do to win”.

Groenefeld is looking for another mixed title at the clay-court major, having already won in 2014 alongside Jean-Julien Rojer.

“He’s obviously played extremely well the last few years at the French, and he’s confident”.

It is the Austrian sixth seed’s first victory over Djokovic and he will now play Rafael Nadal in the last four. “Hopefully I can take advantage of that and find solutions to beat him”, the Swiss said of that upcoming Friday battle of three-time Grand Slam champions.

They can produce terrific exchanges, with Wawrinka ripping his spectacular one-handed backhand and Murray using his tremendous court coverage and defense to extend rallies.

“I feel like I’m sort of in autopilot a little bit, like I know what I should be doing”, Murray said after dispatching Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals in four sets.

So, while many are already writing Nadal’s name on the trophy for an unprecedented 10th time, the fourth seed will have some doubts in the back of his mind as he takes on a man aiming to avoid a second successive semis-final exit.

Can Nadal win another six majors? “He is so much better”.