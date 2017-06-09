Murray sets up Del Potro clash

Argentina’s Juan Martín del Potro went over to Almagro at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris Thursday to hug the player, who was inconsolable over exiting the French Open.

Del Potro stayed by Almagro’s side and helped him to his feet before embracing him, sitting next to the crestfallen 31-year-old in an attempt to talk him through his mental and physical anguish.

“I’m happy with my level at this moment, so my forehands and serves are working good”. “Hopefully I can go out there and play some good tennis and make it tough for him”.

De Potro, who lost to Murray in the gold medal match in Rio, experienced a slightly more unusual progression, with the Argentine also living up to his reputation as a player with a big heart.

Elsewhere in the men’s singles draw, 2015 champion and third seed Stanislas Wawrinka beat Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4, 7-6, 7-5.

The world No 1 came through an absorbing contest on a sweltering Court Suzanne Lenglen 6-7 (3-7 ) 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-3).

Of course, it wouldn’t match the lofty standards of the best players on the ATP Tour, but with quarter-final appearances in his last two tournaments – played in Munich and Budapest, he is winning enough matches to cause higher ranked opponents problems. However, Murray doesn’t have many early exits in grand slams and his defense will be key here.

Del Potro advanced to the third round of the tournament due to the retirement and will now face world number 1 Andy Murray. Her sister Venus had hinted the child was to be a girl at the French Open on Wednesday.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori is also through after he overcame Jeremy Chardy of France 6-3, 6-0, 7-6, but 13th seed Tomáš Berdych of the Czech Republic is out as he lost 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 to Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Del Potro squatted down next to Almagro and put a consoling hand on the Spaniard’s chest while he was attended to by doctor and physio. I feel like I have improved it from where I was in the middle of my career.

The Swiss, 32, won 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 against the world number 89.

He continued that momentum into an equally blistering third set and it appeared to all as if the three-time grand slam victor would wrap up a comfortable victory.

Pliskova would do well to get there since clay isn’t her preferred surface.