A series has broken out. The Penguins are just one win away from becoming the first team in the salary cap era to hoist the Stanley Cup in back-to-back years.

As in Game 1, the Predators returned to the locker room Thursday at first intermission in a 3-0 hole, but it wasn’t the product of Penguins puck luck.

Rust’s goal 6:43 into the opening period, on a great backhander into the top corner, came off a feed from Kunitz and gave Pittsburgh an early two-goal cushion.

Normally when the Stanley Cup Final is in full swing the hockey world is focused on the outcomes of games and news surrounding the two clubs involved. Both are fighting fatigue with adrenaline. “So I think all those things are weighed to a point where hopefully good decisions are made”. “We’re not talking about being exhausted”.

“Obviously it wasn’t the Game 5 we wanted to play, but that’s life”, said Rinne, who also gave up three goals in the first period of Game 1 and was eventually pulled. He’s not really anxious about the 190 feet in front of Murray, either.

At multiple points during these playoffs, you’d excuse Sidney Crosby for not rising to the occasion. “It always has a connotation of hopelessness”.

“Yeah, I don’t think we really look at the big picture too much”. “I mean.at the end of the day, I just got to play the game”.

No word on if the Predators will appreciate or object to their marketing manager apparently wishing ill on a player, but that will be seen to come. He was a force in Game 4, playing with the skilled desperation that renders him electric, separate.

“You move forward here, you learn from it and we’ll be a lot better in our home rink”, said Predators forward James Neal.

Rinne, the playoff leader in wins and goals-against average, rebounded in a big way for Games 3 and 4 in Nashville, limiting Pittsburgh to a just two goals on 52 shots as the Predators evened the series. Pittsburgh has outscored the Predators 15-4 on home ice, while the Predators have outscored the Penguins 9-2 in Nashville. Not that Fisher or his teammates keeping track anyway.

The Tribune-Review’s version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account. Now they’re getting fancy.

Coach Peter Laviolette said he’s had to balance the desire to have Wilson in the lineup with the need to make sure he was healthy enough to impact the game.

Call it prophecy ful-Phil-ment: The winger turned Evgeni Malkin’s prediction into a reality when he ended his six-game goal drought with a tally midway through the second period. “There’s no other way around it”. Someone was facing elimination after Game 5.

Pittsburgh now leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 set for Sunday at Bridgestone Arena. “And I’ve said this on so many occasions”, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. Nashville has been a better team at home, in that howling barn: Goaltender Pekka Rinne has been especially better there. We had a clincher past year at home and we didn’t get it done.