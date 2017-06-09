Murray wary of in-form Wawrinka ahead of French Open semi-final showdown

Battering the ball as if each shot would determine the match’s outcome, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka came back to beat No. 1-ranked Andy Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1 on Friday and become the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years.

Murray absorbed everything Wawrinka threw at him for most of the four hour and 34 minute contest but after winning a tense fourth set, Wawrinka steamed ahead in the decider as the Briton’s armour was finally pierced.

Since then, the 30-year-old has lost in the third round at Wimbledon, suffered defeat in the US Open final, and lost in round two at the Australian Open. But once again he proved that when he’s in the groove and at his very best, there’s no player on any surface who can contain his sizzling backhand.

“I think it will be an interesting match“. He played a bit less fast.

“I lost my way a little bit at that period”, Murray said.

“Rafa could potentially win up to 15 times“, Kuerten said Thursday in praise of the 31-year-old.

“I think he’s really close to 100%”, said Moya. “I have to make the most of this”. “So I can be proud of what I have done”.

In a gripping tiebreak, an instinctive, point-blank backhand volley gave the Swiss a set point.

Murray won the first set 7-6 (6) and Wawrinka won the second 6-3. Meanwhile in women’s singles, Simona Halep stormed into the final with 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Karolina Pliskova and Jelena Ostapenko continued her dream run as she defeated Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (4) 3-6 6-3 to march into the summit clash.

Wawrinka restored parity when he prevailed 7-3 in the fourth-set tie-break, forcing a deciding set. However, he failed to serve out the set allowing Murray to level the score and take the set into a tie-break which was a tense affair as both players traded points on serves to reach 6-6.

Many had expected the Spaniard to take that title fairly easily – and given he has already won it seven times before, that would not have been such a stretch of the imagination.

Murray dropped serve in the eighth game, but he broke right back.

On the following point, the Scot was forced to defend again and he turned the rally around with a jaw-dropping defensive lob before finishing the point with a forehand victor.

The Swiss, who has won all his three Slam finals, ended with 87 winners and 77 unforced errors, and even Murray admitted that his opponent was the stronger player in the end.