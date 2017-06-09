Murray, Wawrinka advance to men’s semifinals; Halep, Pliskova reach women’s semifinals

It was a far cry from Nishikori’s five-set win against Murray in the quarterfinals of last year’s U.S. Open, where he had trailed 2-1 in sets before turning the tables on Murray.

He went from being the reigning champion at all four slams to posting pedestrian 3R/F/2R/QF results in his title defences, defending those 8000 rankings points with just 1695, less than he got for any one of those four majors. I tried. I lost that crucial break in the beginning of the second, and he started serving better, backing it up with the first shot.

After squandering two set points in the opener on a blustery Court Suzanne Lenglen, Djokovic’s renowned fighting spirit ebbed away quickly and he surrendered the third set in 20 minutes.

Wawrinka will play his semi-final against world No.1 Andy Murray after the Brit came from a set down to defeat a flagging Kei Nishikori 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-0) 6-1.

Granted, Djokovic also said numerous times in his presser that something is certainly off, but he either couldn’t pinpoint it or didn’t elaborate. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the minus-7 differential was her second-worst set of the tournament (minus-8 in the second set of her first-round match against Jana Cepelova).

Overall, Djokovic committed 35 unforced errors and struck 18 winners compared to Thiem’s 28 unforced errors and 38 winners.

His French Open title defense nearing an end, Novak Djokovic stumbled and tumbled to his knees on the red clay, his racket flying from his right hand as his opponent’s backhand zipped past. Djokovic was left on his knees, and soon he would be out of the tournament entirely.

Wawrinka, at 32, is the oldest semi-finalist at Roland Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1985, and said: “I think he’s probably a bit less confident”.

No man has ever beaten Djokovic and Nadal back-to-back and won a grand slam, and even if Thiem were to get past the Spaniard, he would still have to defeat either former champion Stan Wawrinka or three-time grand slam victor Andy Murray in the final.

“It’s incredible for me”, Thiem said. “Now I beat Novak”.

Among the four men’s semifinalists at the French Open, Gustavo Kuerten picks Rafael Nadal to win a record 10th title in Paris.

The women’s final will be Halep vs. Ostapenko. Ever since the loss to journeyman Denis Istomin in the second round of the Australian Open, this has been the logical path for Djokovic but it doesn’t make the situation any less jarring.

Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland is facing unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Last month he then parted company with his long-term coaching team of Marian Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physio Miljan Amanovic, saying he needed to try and rediscover his spark.

The 31-year-old has dropped just 22 games on his way to the final four, his best record on the Paris clay. “It’s not getting easier on Friday”. No. 7 Marin Cilic. The Austrian sixth seed convincingly beat the Serbian World No. 2 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0.

It’s true. In his last clay tuneup before arriving in Paris, Murray lost his first match at the Italian Open.

Thiem will now take on Nadal, who received a saloon passage through to the semi-finals when fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired with an abdominal injury with Nadal leading 6-2 2-0.