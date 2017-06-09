What the country needs more than ever is certainty.

But May, facing scorn for running a lacklustre campaign, was determined to hang on.

Although current and former MPs – including those from her own party – have called May’s leadership into question, she is reported to have no intention of resigning and has arrived at Buckingham Palace to inform the Queen of the deal with the DUP and request permission to usher in her second government.

Mrs May’s Conservatives will fail to win a majority, according to an exit poll, meaning the like-minded DUP, set to gain two seats to win 10 of Northern Ireland’s total of 18, could potentially play a key role in a future government. The DUP declined to comment. Labour took 261 seats in the 650-seat parliament.

There is yet to be any news about whether the deal will be a formal coalition or a “confidence and supply” deal, where Unionists will support a minority Conservative government on vital matters in return for support of some of their policies.

May said the Conservatives – which secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats – were the only party that alongside northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist could command a majority in parliament. This makes them the biggest anti-abortion party in the country.

The Tories remain the biggest party with 318 seats so far and Labour now have 261 – with 326 required for a majority and just one seat left to be called.

“We want there to be a government”.

The citizens of the United Kingdom have essentially voted for a soft Brexit last night, giving May little trust to carry out the critical negotiations.

He said: ‘I can’t see them holding together.

I would like to congratulate you on your reappointment as Prime Minister,  Tusk wrote, but added immediately that there was much urgency to start the Brexit negotiations.

German conservative Markus Ferber, an European Union lawmaker involved in discussions on access to European Union markets for Britain’s financial sector, was scathing.

As the results came in overnight, DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson said the party will be “serious players” if there is a hung Parliament. The DUP, which is the biggest Unionist (ie pro-UK) party in Northern Ireland, are often treated as though they are just the same as the other Unionist party they have essentially replaced – the Ulster Unionists. “I think it’s appalling”.

May had unexpectedly called the snap election seven weeks ago, even though no vote was due until 2020. At that point, polls predicted she would massively increase the slim majority she had inherited from predecessor David Cameron.

She said May she will form a government that will provide certainty and work to keep Britain safe and secure. “That is what people voted for last June, that is what we will deliver”.

Prime Minister Theresa May was fighting to hold on to her job on Friday as British voters denied her the stronger mandate she had sought to lead the country into divorce talks with the European Union. She sought to deflect pressure onto Corbyn, arguing he had a weak record on security matters.

In any kind of coalition, the party will press hard on the Conservatives to give special attention to border issues after Brexit.

This may be down to a higher youth turnout in favour of Labour.