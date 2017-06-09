Nadal crushes Thiem to set up Wawrinka showdown

“I was one tiebreak away from getting to the final”, said the Scot, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic a year ago.

No doubt the Swiss won’t mind how he got there though and perhaps the manner of Friday’s victory in yet more blustery conditions – Wawrinka prevailed over the world No. 1 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-1- in more than four-and-a-half hours – made it all the sweeter. The third seed will be looking to book a place in Sunday’s final and win his second French Open title in three years.

A gruelling third set ensued during which it looked as though the victor would surely go on to seal a place in the final.

The 32-year-old Wawrinka, who lost to Murray in last year’s semifinals, is the oldest Roland Garros finalist since 1973.

It also piled the pressure back onto the 12-time Grand Slam victor to prove that he is still a contender at the majors following a second-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

The 2015 champion struck a staggering 87 winners – on the clay and against one of the game’s elite defenders.

That let Wawrinka run away with the fifth set, taking 16 of the first 21 points and going up 5-0.

Thiem’s hopes of emulating compatriot Thomas Muster’s French title in 1995, were over in a flash as Nadal raced through the third set in 28 one-sided minutes.

Wawrinka booked his place in his fourth Slam final with another stylish backhand down the line victor.

Andy Murray is finally able to recapture his best form after a succession of illnesses and injury curtailed his time on the practice court, coach Ivan Lendl has said ahead of the world number one’s French Open semi-final against Stan Wawrinka.

“Physically, I didn’t feel my best at the end”, Murray said. He regained his composure to dictate the points and break back, but Wawrinka further increased the pressure to break again for 4-2.

Wawrinka lost a tight first set in a tie-break but levelled the match an hour later.

Murray has a close head-to-head record against Wawrinka, having won ten matches to the Swiss’ seven.

Alongside the third-seeded Halep was former tennis player Ion Tiriac, who won the doubles at Roland Garros in 1970, two years after reaching the singles quarterfinals. The fourth set turned into a formality, and Murray cruised home to take the match 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0), 6-1. Then Murray’s terrific defensive lob stretched a point until Wawrinka’s forced forehand error.

His form on a clay court this year has been just about flawless – winning titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

The first men’s semifinal match at the French Open is underway.

(3) Stan Wawrinka bt.

I predict Nadal to win in five sets.

But make no mistake: Wawrinka does not discourage easily.