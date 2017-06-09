Nadal motors into quarters, Wozniacki tops ex-champ

The fourth-seeded Nadal marched into the quarterfinals for the 11th time with another commanding clay-court performance in Paris.

Danish 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki knocked off 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russian Federation 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight for just the second time.

The 14-time major victor believes that some umpires are stricter than others who may afford a player more leeway especially in the red-hot atmosphere of a Grand Slam. Which is unsurprising, given that he boasts a 18-1 win-loss record on clay this year, having won tune-up tournaments in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before arriving in Paris at the beginning of this week.

“After that (first set) I started playing with fewer errors and that was good”. Robin is a unsafe opponent always who can serve very well and hit very strong.

Things did not begin promisingly, but after twice fighting back from a break down in the opening set he pulled away to win 7-6 (7/5) 6-1 6-3.

After his win, Djokovic was quick to shoot down any suggestion he had suffered an injury.

He also admitted after momentary lapses in concentration in the second and third sets that he would need to improve if he was to win his second successive title. Nonetheless, from 2-5 down, the No.13 seed reeled off 12 of the next 13 points to level the match at 5-5 and earned the decisive break of serve as the set reached its finale. It was quite close. It’s tough to accept these kind of things, but it’s happening very often today and is hard to change that for the moment.’ Then Rafa spoke about the three years he lost here in Paris, where he won nine titles: ‘Last year for me was an opportunity lost.

Rafael Nadal eased into his record-equalling 11th quarter-final at the French Open tennis tournament by swatting aside Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, on Sunday.

I’m happy, very happy. “I felt a little bit sluggish to start”, he said.

And with the Austrian crushing Horacio Zeballos 6-1 6-3 6-1 in the fourth round, it’s certain that he will provide a stiff test. “I sort of let him really into it, and you could see that he started believing after a while, and that’s always a unsafe state”. He would become the first player in the Open era to win 10 titles at a major after having to withdraw past year ahead of his third-round match because of a wrist injury.

Radwanska, on the other hand, was easily beaten 6-2, 6-1 by local favourite Alize Cornet in the early match on Saturday night (AEST), and will now face compatriot Caroline Garcia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Thiem is left flying the flag for the ATP’s crop of younger stars, after 20-year-old Zverev lost to the Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in the first round on Tuesday. “It is quite simple”.