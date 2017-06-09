Nadal reaches French Open semifinals after opponent retires

Can he summon that again?

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic congratulates Austria’s Dominic Thiem, left, with wining his quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament in three sets 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-0, at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Both history and current form favour Wawrinka, and the Swiss veteran has what it takes to upset the World No. 1 in a tight battle over five sets. It’s one of the best shots I think ever in tennis.

The fourth-seeded Nadal, a nine-time champion at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped.

Murray’s incredible second half of 2016, which I think exhausted him physically and mentally, led to his sluggish start to the 2017 season, but his game has come alive on the surface that has been the most hard for him throughout his career. “For me, it’s a whole new situation that I’m facing”. Otherwise, he lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray and lost in the third round of Wimbledon, the first round of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and the second round of the Australian Open.

The top seed said: “When we played past year, it was a similar situation coming in”.

“I love to play here, I love you guys, you’re unbelievable”. “I have lived on that wave of excitement, I guess, ’til the U.S. Open or so”.

A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Kuerten will be honored before Sunday’s final when he will receive his Hall of Fame ring during a ceremony marking 20 years since he won his first title in Paris.

“I mean, it’s a joke how tough it is to win a Slam”, said Thiem, the only player who beat Nadal in one of his 23 clay-court matches this season. “Now I beat Novak”. On Friday is Nadal.

The top seed was rock steady with 36 winners and the same number of unforced errors but Wawrinka, the oldest man to make the final in 44 years, employed his big swinging game to perfection. The other men’s quarterfinals later Wednesday are Andy Murray vs. Kei Nishikori, and Stan Wawrinka vs. Marin Cilic.

Karolina Pliskova started badly on Court Philippe Chatrier and has lost the first set in her French Open semifinal against No. 3 Simona Halep.

Simona Halep has beaten No. 2 Karolina Pliskova to reach the French Open final, where she will face the unseeded Jelena Ostapenko.

With the wind whipping at more than 15 miles per hour (25 kph), and the temperature in the low 50s (low teens Celsius), Djokovic was out of sorts in so many ways even before that 20-minute third set in which he won only 8 of 34 points.

He allowed Djokovic just eight points in the third set – only the ninth 6-0 “bagel” the 12-time major victor has ever conceded. Thiem took over after that, winning the third set in only 20 minutes. “Obviously, nothing was going my way and everything his way”, Djokovic said. “Just pretty bad set”.

Nadal and Thiem were scheduled to play in the second semifinal on Friday (Saturday NZT), after the stadium was cleared because separate tickets were sold for the day’s two marquee matches. Thiem erased the first with a forehand volley and the other with a service victor that prompted Djokovic to roll his eyes.

“I don’t know how many games I lost this year, but I really don’t care about this, no?”

“More or less, all the parts of my game are kind of going up and down”.

“It was not there for me today, ” Djokovic said with a sigh.

“I don’t think we can ever see another guy like this”, Kuerten said.

Still, how unlikely was this result?

Djokovic entered the day having dominated all five previous matches against Thiem, including in the French Open semifinals a year ago.

The Djokovic-Thiem victor will face Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

Now he is at a crossroads of sorts.

Along the way, he split with one of his coaches, Boris Becker, and then his other, Marian Vajda, along with other members of his entourage.

On Wednesday, he wouldn’t rule out some time off.

Djokovic said a break from the game wasn’t out of the question yet also said he might change his grass-court plans by playing a Wimbledon warmup. I need to do the same again.