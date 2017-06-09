Nadal wants time out from referees over slow play

Thiem has never beaten Djokovic in five previous meetings, with the Serbian also beating the No.6 seed in the French Open a year ago, when Thiem had no answer in a straight set loss in the semifinals.

As if by stealth, Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday with another quietly devastating performance.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal make it through to the quarter-finals in the French Open.

The Spaniard, 31, is looking to become the first man to win 10 titles at a single Grand Slam event.

Speaking to Reuters, Djokovic said, “Everything will progress the same in terms of my plans for Wimbledon and I will try to go there with family, and of course be conscious. That’s very bad news for everybody”.

The third-seeded Halep, who trailed 5-0 in the first set, was down 5-1 in the second.

But 27-year-old Bacsinzky broke Williams’ serve in the first game of the second set as she won 12 of the last 15 games of the match.

“It was not there for me today”, Djokovic said with a sigh.

Once Thiem broke at the start of the second set, a Djokovic comeback never looked on the cards. By the end of the match, he wound up with almost twice as many unforced errors, 35, as winners, 18.

Djokovic is not due to play again until Wimbledon but, as well as suggesting he could play a warm-up tournament on grass, he also hinted he might take a longer break.

“I think the rain helps me a lot, because I was really down in the fourth set and mentally I wasn’t ready”, admitted Nishikori, who faces Fernando Verdasco next.

How unlikely was this result?

“It’s incredible for me”, Thiem said. But still, knowing that I have beaten him a couple of times on clay here past year gives me that confidence, and hopefully I’ll be able to do same.’ Asked if he thinks that the shot clock can be used during matches, Djokovic replied: ‘I have spoken about this before. I don’t even know if I (won) or lost.

Along the way, he split with one of his coaches, Boris Becker, and then his other, Marian Vajda, along with other members of his entourage.

Djokovic now meets No. 6 Dominic Thiem, a 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 victor over Horacio Zeballos. He was definitely the better player on the court. No. 7 Marin Cilic.

Nadal and Carreno Busta have faced off three times with Nadal winning all three matches, with two matches on the red-clay courts of Rio. That came in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open last month.

Djokovic thrashed the youngster 6-1 6-0 when they met in Rome last month.

Nadal, who lost just one game in beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in round three, has dropped only 20 games in the tournament so far. I can’t really understand.